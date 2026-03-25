2 Killed, 23 Injured As Sleeper Bus Overturns In Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Summary of this article
Two passengers killed and at least 23 injured when a sleeper bus overturned near Delhi’s Karol Bagh early Wednesday.
The bus had arrived in Delhi from Jaipur; Delhi Fire Services received a call at 1.10 am and rushed two vehicles for rescue.
All injured shifted to hospitals for treatment; further details awaited.
Two passengers were killed and at least 23 others injured after a sleeper bus overturned near Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Wednesday.
According to PTI, a call regarding the accident was received at 1.10 am, following which two fire service vehicles were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were initiated promptly, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.
Further details are awaited, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)