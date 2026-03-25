2 Killed, 23 Injured As Sleeper Bus Overturns In Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Jaipur-bound sleeper bus crashes in early hours; rescue teams rush to scene after 1.10 am alert

P
PTI
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Published at:
Delhi bus accident, Karol Bagh bus overturn, sleeper bus crash Delhi
Representative Image Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Two passengers killed and at least 23 injured when a sleeper bus overturned near Delhi’s Karol Bagh early Wednesday.

  • The bus had arrived in Delhi from Jaipur; Delhi Fire Services received a call at 1.10 am and rushed two vehicles for rescue.

  • All injured shifted to hospitals for treatment; further details awaited.

Two passengers were killed and at least 23 others injured after a sleeper bus overturned near Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to PTI, a call regarding the accident was received at 1.10 am, following which two fire service vehicles were rushed to the spot and rescue operations were initiated promptly, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

PTI reported the bus had arrived in Delhi from Jaipur, the official said.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals for treatment, the official said.

Further details are awaited, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk

  2. Rinku Singh Named Kolkata Knight Riders' Vice-Captain For IPL 2026

  3. Rajasthan Royals Sold For 1.63 Billion US Dollars: Here's How Harsha Bhogle, Sourav Ganguly Reacted

  4. IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Bring In Another Australian Quick As Nathan Ellis Ruled Out Of Entire Season

  5. Who Is Kal Somani? America-Based Entrepreneur Behind USD 1.6 Billion Rajasthan Royals Acquisition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Miami Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Sebastian Korda In Third Round Clash

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  3. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  5. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

  4. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  5. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mango, Cashew Farmers In Konkan Block Mumbai–Goa Highway Over Crop Losses, Demand Compensation

  2. Day In Pics: March 24, 2026

  3. To NEET Or Not To NEET Is Not The Question

  4. When The Alphonso Fell Silent

  5. Mohan Bhagwat Flags Illegal Immigration, Calls for Three-Child Policy

Entertainment News

  1. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  2. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  4. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  5. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Trump Hits Pause Button on Iran Strikes: Which Are The Biggest Unanswered Questions?

  2. US Israel Iran War: Tehran Appoints New Security Chief After Larijani’s Killing

  3. Trump Shifts Blame For Iran Strike, Says Pete Hegseth Led Push For Military Action

  4. As Trump Floats Truce Talks Balloon, Does He Have An Eye On MAGA Supporters?

  5. From Chokepoints To Consumption: Rethinking India’s Energy Supply Chain Risk In The Hormuz Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. West Asia War: A Tale of Displacement from Lebanon

  2. Gujarat Passes Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026: Second State After Uttarakhand To Enact UCC

  3. New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Christchurch Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. Rajasthan-based Actor Harshil Kalia Passes Away In Car Crash; Accident Captured On Camera

  5. Men's Giant Slalom WC: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen Bags Title In Norway

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Trump Claims Talks Under Way As Missiles Strike Israel And Tehran

  7. Chaitra Navratri Vs Sharad Navratri: Astrology, Spiritual Meaning & Major Differences

  8. Jaishankar, Rubio Discuss West Asia Conflict and Energy Security