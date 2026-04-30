Omar Abdullah’s Final Jammu Cabinet Before the Summer Move

As the spring sun begins to warm the plains of Jammu, the traditional "Darbar Move"—the biannual relocation of the government—feels less like a bureaucratic ritual and more like a moment of transition for a Union Territory in flux. On Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sat at the head of the cabinet table in Jammu for the final time this season. The meeting wasn't just about closing files or packing boxes; it was a deliberate gathering of the UT's leadership to ensure that the momentum of governance doesn't stall during the journey to the summer capital of Srinagar.