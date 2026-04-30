Omar Abdullah’s Final Jammu Cabinet Before the Summer Move

Summary of this article
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting to review key development initiatives and discuss governance priorities.
This was the last cabinet meeting chaired by Abdullah in Jammu before moving offices to the summer capital, Srinagar.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and ministers.
As the spring sun begins to warm the plains of Jammu, the traditional "Darbar Move"—the biannual relocation of the government—feels less like a bureaucratic ritual and more like a moment of transition for a Union Territory in flux. On Thursday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sat at the head of the cabinet table in Jammu for the final time this season. The meeting wasn't just about closing files or packing boxes; it was a deliberate gathering of the UT's leadership to ensure that the momentum of governance doesn't stall during the journey to the summer capital of Srinagar.
The atmosphere in the room, attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and key cabinet members like Sakina Itoo and Javed Ahmed Rana, was one of focused urgency. For Abdullah, these meetings are the pulse of his administration’s priorities. From reviewing key development initiatives to setting the governance roadmap for the coming months, the session served as a promise to the people of Jammu that their concerns remain on the dashboard, even as the seat of power moves across the Pir Panjal range.
There is a distinct human rhythm to this seasonal shift. While officials like Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo manage the logistics of moving a government, the ministers are tasked with the harder job of maintaining a connection with a diverse and expectant citizenry. As the "office move" begins, the administration’s message, echoed by the CM's office on X, remains clear: the focus on development is not tied to a single city, but is a commitment that travels with them. As the files are moved to Srinagar, the hopes of a territory awaiting steady progress go with them.