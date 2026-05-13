RCB Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 57

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of IPL 2026 at New Raipur
RCB are second with 14 points and can leapfrog Gujarat Titans into first place with a win
KKR, despite a four-match winning streak, remain eighth with nine points
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to continue their playoff push when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur on Wednesday.
RCB are in second place in the IPL 2026 table with 14 points, and a win can take them to first place over Gujarat Titans (GT). However, a slip-up will allow Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), on 14 and 13 points respectively, to overtake RCB.
The defending champions have seen their fearsome batting line-up come off the rails of late. Even during the two-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI), they needed their middle order to bail them out. Virat Kohli and co. face an even tougher test against KKR’s in-form bowling attack.
The Knight Riders, despite their four-match winning streak, remain in eighth place with nine points. The three-time champions need to win their remaining four matches to have any hopes of progressing to the playoffs.
RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Match Facts
Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Raipur
Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Rajat Patidar (RCB), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)
On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon, Rohan Pandit
Third Umpire: Tanmay Srivastava
Current Standings: RCB (2nd), KKR (8th)
RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head
Matches Played: 36
RCB Wins: 15
KKR Wins: 20
No Results: 1
RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Swapnil Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra.