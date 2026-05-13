RCB Vs KKR Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 57

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, right, and Jacob Bethell run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026 | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya, right, and Jacob Bethell run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026 | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.