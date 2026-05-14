IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: Latest Qualification Scenarios Explained After RCB Vs KKR Match

RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders were beaten by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on Wednesday, May 13 which left their chances of qualifying for the top four, hanging by a thread

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Kolkata Knight Riders Cameron Green IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders' Cameron Green plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB defeated KKR to take top spot in the IPL 2026 points table

  • Despite the win, the defending champs are still not guaranteed a top-four spot

  • KKR's chances hinge on other results

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament on Wednesday, May 13.

Surprisingly, not one team has been able to secure qualification for the play-offs, despite being in a formidable position. Eight of the 10 teams are in contention, whereas the likes of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have bee ousted.

RCB secured their eight victory of the season, that helped them climb to the top spot of the IPL 2026 standings also level on points with Gujarat Titans (16 points). RCB have also improved their net run-rate.

As for the KKR outfit, their defeat meant the chances of qualifying to the playoffs have gotten bleaker. Ajinkya Rahane-led side are eight in the standings with 9 points and NRR of -0.1980.

IPL Points Table After RCB Vs KKR

TeamMatches PlayedWonLostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
RCB12840161.053
GT12840160.551
SRH12750140.331
PBKS11641130.428
CSK11650120.185
RR11650120.082
DC1257010-0.993
KKR114619-0.198
MI (Eliminated)113806-0.585
LSG (Eliminated)113806-0.907

Can RCB Finish In The Top Four?

Despite registering a superior run-rate and grabbing the top spot in the IPL 2026 standings, RCB are not guaranteed of a top-four spot. That is simply because they have two matches left - Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. They must anyhow beat PBKS as a defeat could hurt their chances of qualifying.

That's because a defeat against PBKS will leave them with 16 points and even if they go on to beat SRH, they could get to 18 points but the NRR could come into play. However, with three teams still in contention - Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, RCB's hopes lie by a thread - gaining a better NRR or else it will be curtains for Virat Kohli and co.

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What Chances Do KKR Have Qualifying For The Playoffs?

KKR are still in with a shout of qualifying for the play-offs albeit mathematically. The Kolkata outfit have to win all their remaining games, which gets them to 15 points and then hope for other results to go their way.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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