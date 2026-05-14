IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: Latest Qualification Scenarios Explained After RCB Vs KKR Match

That's because a defeat against PBKS will leave them with 16 points and even if they go on to beat SRH, they could get to 18 points but the NRR could come into play. However, with three teams still in contention - Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, RCB's hopes lie by a thread - gaining a better NRR or else it will be curtains for Virat Kohli and co.