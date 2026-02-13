Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Cillian Murphy-Starrer Crime Drama

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has locked its OTT release date for March. Cillian Murphy-starrer is the continuation of the television series Peaky Blinders.

  • Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man premieres on March 6 in select theatres.

  • It will have a digital release in the same month.

  • Led by Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight.

Cillian Murphy-starrer Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has got an OTT release date. The highly anticipated British crime drama film will hit the theatres on March 6, 2026, in select theatres, and will land on the digital space in the same month. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal ManD is directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight. It is the continuation of the acclaimed television series Peaky Blinders (2013–2022).

Murphy is returning as Tommy Shelby, along with his crew of Birmingham mobsters, in the Netflix film.

When and where to watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on OTT

This film will be available to stream on Netflix on March 20. The streaming giant shared a new poster of the film on social media and wrote, "A father. A son. A Shelby. Watch Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, out 20 March, only on Netflix (sic)."

Earlier Murphy told Netflix, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.”

“It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.” 

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is produced in association with BBC Film. The shoot started in 2024, at Digbeth Loc Studios in Birmingham and was shot in several locations, including the West Midlands, St Helens, Merseyside, and others.

As per Netflix, the film is set in 1940s Birmingham, "amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground."

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man cast

Along with Murphy, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck, and Stephen Graham are returning with their respective roles. Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan are the new additions.

