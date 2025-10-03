Steven Knight on Peaky Blinders series

As per BBC, Steven Knight, in a statement, shared on Thursday, October 2, "I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story," and added, "Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys has taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride."