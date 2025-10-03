Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders To Return With Two New Series? Here's What We Know

Historical crime drama Peaky Blinders is confirmed for two new seasons on Netflix and the BBC, following the franchise film 'The Immortal Man', which is slated to release in 2026.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Peaky Blinders new series
Peaky Blinders to get sequel series
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight is currently working on two new series of the popular show

  • The new sequel series will follow the events of the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, titled The Immortal Man

  • The series will tell the story of a new generation of the Shelbys

Peaky Blinders Sequel: Good news for all the fans of Peaky Blinders. The historical crime drama is all set to be back with a two-season sequel series on Netflix and the BBC. The series will tell the story of a new generation of the Shelbys, from writer and creator of the show, Steven Knight. In a statement, Knight expressed his excitement for the upcoming show.

Steven Knight on Peaky Blinders series

As per BBC, Steven Knight, in a statement, shared on Thursday, October 2, "I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the Peaky Blinders story," and added, "Once again, it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys has taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride."

About Peaky Blinders series

The new series of Peaky Blinders will be filmed at Digbeth Loc. Studios in Birmingham, and will be set in the city, reported the BBC. It is produced by Kudos and Garrison Drama for BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

The logline for the Peaky Blinders series reads: "Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart."

The Peaky Blinders series ran for six seasons and ended in 2022. BBC Drama director Lindsay Salt said, "This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago, and it is one of the BBC’s most-loved dramas. Steven has worked his magic once again, and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham."

Cillian Murphy, Karen Wilson, Martin Haines, Jamie Glazebrook, Jo McClellan, Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley have served as the executive producers of the new series. The release date and cast details are yet to be revealed.

×

