Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal, English Premier League: Buendia's Stoppage-Time Strike Sinks Gunners

Aston Villa stunned leaders Arsenal with a dramatic 95th‑minute winner from Emiliano Buendia, sealing a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Saturday. Matty Cash had fired the hosts ahead on 36 minutes, but Leandro Trossard equalised early in the second half. Both sides created chances, with Emiliano Martinez and David Raya producing key saves. Arsenal looked set to extend their unbeaten run until Buendia struck with the last action of the game, sealing Villa's fifth straight win and cutting the gap between the two sides to three points.

EPL: Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Aston Villa players celebrate after Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia, left, scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
EPL: Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery, centre, celebrate with his staff after Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia scored his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
English Premier League: Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Noni Madueke during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's Matty Cash scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Arsenal's Declan Rice heads the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
English Premier League 2025-26: Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Britain Premier League Soccer: Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Jurrien Timber during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
Britain Premier League Soccer: Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
English Premier League Soccer Match: Aston Villa vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
English Premier League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, left, makes a save ahead of Arsenal's Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
