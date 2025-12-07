Aston Villa 2-1 Arsenal, English Premier League: Buendia's Stoppage-Time Strike Sinks Gunners
Aston Villa stunned leaders Arsenal with a dramatic 95th‑minute winner from Emiliano Buendia, sealing a 2-1 win at Villa Park on Saturday. Matty Cash had fired the hosts ahead on 36 minutes, but Leandro Trossard equalised early in the second half. Both sides created chances, with Emiliano Martinez and David Raya producing key saves. Arsenal looked set to extend their unbeaten run until Buendia struck with the last action of the game, sealing Villa's fifth straight win and cutting the gap between the two sides to three points.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE