With six gripping seasons, ‘Peaky Blinders’ has grown to be one of the most loved crime drama series. The audience loved the show for its plot and the phenomenal acting of its lead actor, Cillian Murphy. As fans continue to watch and rewatch the series, Netflix has announced that a film based on the franchise is in the works. The OTT giant has also promised the fans that Murphy will be returning to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the film.
Taking to its X (formerly known as Twitter), Netflix announced that a ‘Peaky Blinders’ film is currently in production. The streamer shared a screenplay of the film that featured some of the biggest names in the industry being associated with the project. They wrote, “Tommy Shelby returns. A ‘Peaky Blinders’ Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.””
The tweet has fetched over 67K likes. The announcement has got fans in a state of frenzy. Reacting to the news, one fan said, “I guess I got to binge Peaky Blinders before this film comes out because I haven’t seen one episode yet.” A second fan wrote, “The world belongs to Cillian Murphy. He got his Oscar, now he can get back to the fun stuff.” A third fan mentioned, “Tommy Shelby always has a way of making us glued to our screen. I'm so in for it.”
The ‘Peaky Blinders’ film is expected to revolve around Tommy Shelby, a war hero who turns into a gangster. It will be set against the backdrop of Birmingham in the 1900s. Helmed by Tom Harper, the movie has been written by Steven Knight.