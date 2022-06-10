'Ms Marvel' On Disney Plus Hotstar To 'Peaky Blinders 6' On Netflix - Top 5 OTT Releases Of The Week

A lot of fresh content is lined up for the OTT viewers this week. Some originals, and some films that are going to release on OTT after a run in the theatres. ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘CBI 5: The Brain’ on Netflix to ‘The Broken News’ and ‘Ardh’ on Zee 5 to ‘Ms Marvel’ on Disney+ Hotstar - a lot of shows and films are set to hit the OTT platforms this week.

Here are some of the most talked-about releases on OTT for this week:

‘Ms Marvel’

Series Director: Bisha K. Ali

Cast: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, Fawad Khan, Farhan Akhtar

Where To Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Kamala Khan, a fangirl of the Avengers, particularly Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers. She is the latest entry into the superhero world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This is the first time a superhero from South Asia has finally made it to the MCU. The show also features actors like Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan, who are making their entry into Hollywood with this project.

‘Peaky Blinders 6’

Director: Anthony Byrne

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Sam Neill, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Iddo Goldberg, Annabelle Wallis, Sophie Rundle, Joe Cole, Ned Dennehy, Benjamin Zephaniah, Andy Nyman, David Dawson, Charlie Creed-Miles, Tommy Flanagan, Natasha O'Keeffe, Charlotte Riley, Finn Cole, Noah Taylor, Tom Hardy

Where To Watch: Netflix

Set in Birmingham, England, it follows the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of the First World War. The fictional gang is loosely based on a real urban youth gang of the same name that was active in the city from the 1880s to the 1910s. Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby became a household name after the success of this show. The sixth season is the finale which promises to end the show with a bam.

‘The Broken News’

Director: Vinay Waikul

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, Kiran Kumar, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya

Where To Watch: Zee 5

'The Broken News' highlights the battle between two Mumbai-based Indian news networks, Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7. It delves into the lives, lies, loves, and difficulties of a diverse group of journalists. Awaaz Bharati is a news organisation led by Amina Qureshi, an exceptionally reputable editor who believes in the ethics of journalism. However, her channel is perpetually cash-strapped and bleeding dry. Josh 24/7, led by Dipankar Sanyal, is India's number one channel by TRPs, however it is sensationalist and does not always check its facts. Josh is just concerned with eyeballs and viewership, therefore they have power and are making money. Radha Bhargava exists between these two extremes. The show follows their lives as they struggle to combine work and leisure, ambition and integrity, all while dealing with the never-ending pressures of the news cycle and an industry that tries to stay one step ahead while facing an uncertain future.

‘Ardh’

Director: Palash Muchhal

Cast: Rajpal Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Hiten Tejwani, Kulbhushan Kharbanda

Where To Watch: Zee 5

‘Ardh’ follows the story of a struggling actor in Mumbai who dresses up as a eunuch in order to earn a livelihood as he keeps giving auditions for lead roles in films. With a supportive family, he tries to make a living and also keeps chasing his dream. The film shows a stark reality of struggling actors in Mumbai coming from small towns across India in order to make it big in the film industry.

‘CBI 5: The Brain’

Director: K. Madhu

Cast: Mammootty, Mukesh, Jagathy Sreekumar, Soubin Shahir, Anoop Menon, Saikumar, Renji Panicker

Where To Watch: Netflix

‘CBI 5: The Brain’ centres around an inquiry that is regarded as the most challenging case in Sethurama Iyer's career. The plot centres around the killing of numerous individuals who are related to one another. The rest of the film is about the plot behind the murder and how Iyer, played by Mammootty, manages to crack it. This is the fifth part of the franchise.