'Peaky Blinders' Movie: Cillian Murphy Confirmed To Return As Tommy Shelby, Filming To Begin This September

After many hints and discussions, it appears that the highly-anticipated ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie is finally taking place. And, the best part? Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy will be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming movie, and his unbeatable charisma and style will shine on the streets of old Birmingham yet again.
The creator of the beloved series, Steven Knight, in a conversation with Birmingham World at the premiere of his new BBC drama ‘The Town,’ finally made it official that the movie has been confirmed, and Murphy is “definitely” coming back. He also revealed that filming will go on floors the coming September.
“He [Cillian Murphy] definitely is returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth,” Knight confirmed.
It’s no surprise that Murphy is returning as the gangster Tommy Shelby for the ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie. Over various occasions in the past, the ‘Oppenheimer’ star has expressed his desire to star in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ film provided that the script meets his standards, because even after the series concluded, he believed that there was more to tell.
In a conversation with Rolling Stone U.K last year, Murphy talked about the idea of a ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie. He had stated, “If there’s more story there, I’d love to do it. But it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more.”
As of now, we are not aware of when the movie will be airing. But it’s expected to be screened sometime next year. Other than Murphy, it’s unclear as to whether we will see familiar faces or if new faces would be roped in. But, it’s only a matter of time when we will know.
Originally premiering on BBC, the popularity of ‘Peaky Blinders’ soared when it landed on Netflix. The series finale aired in April 2022, yet Knight’s intentions to carry on the story in a movie were always transparent. And now with it finally taking place, audiences can’t wait.
All the six seasons of the British drama series are available to stream on Netflix.