Is Cillian Murphy Playing Voldemort In HBO's Harry Potter Series? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

Cillian Murphy has refuted the rumours of playing Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series
Murphy said it would be "really hard to follow" Ralph Fiennes' performance
Harry Potter series is expected to premiere on HBO in 2027
Harry Potter is back in the form of a TV series. HBO has officially started production on the highly anticipated upcoming adaptation. The makers have been revealing the cast of the Harry Potter series, which has added to the excitement. The main cast of the show has already been announced, but it is yet to be confirmed who is stepping into the shoes of Ralph Fiennes to play Voldemort, the evil wizard.
Rumours for the next Voldemort have circulated widely, with actor Cillian Murphy being a prominent frontrunner. Here's what the actor has to say on the reports.
Is Cillian Murphy playing Voldemort in Harry Potter series?
The Oscar-winning actor recently appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz. Responding to the rumours, he said, "No. No. Genuinely — I mean, my kids show me occasionally, but I don't know anything about that".
The Oppenheimer star called Fiennes an "absolute acting legend" and said that it's "really hard to follow anything Ralph does". He wished good luck to whoever is going to play Voldemort.
Earlier, Fiennes supported Murphy in taking over the role of Voldemort for the Harry Potter series. He called him a "fantastic actor" on Watch What Happens Live last year. "I actually think that's a wonderful, wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favour of Cillian."
Fiennes and Murphy will be seen in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which will arrive in theatres on January 16, 2026.
About Harry Potter series
Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will be seen playing Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, the characters, earlier essayed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the original Harry Potter films.
The series also stars John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, among others.
Harry Potter is expected to release on HBO in 2027.