Clayface Teaser Out: James Gunn Unveils First Look At Tom Rhys Harries As Shape-shifting Villain

Clayface teaser: Tom Rhys Harries stars as the shape-shifting villain in the body horror DC movie.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Clayface teaser
Clayface teaser out Photo: Warner Bros.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Tom Rhys Harris-starrer Clayface teaser has been unveiled.

  • He plays the supervillain in the DC film.

  • Directed by James Watkins, it will his the screens on October 23.

DC Studios unveiled the teaser trailer for Clayface at CinemaCon for the movie theatre owners in Las Vegas. Tom Rhys Harries stars as the shape-shifting villain in the body horror movie. It is set to debut in cinemas this October.

Clayface teaser out

Rhys Harries plays villain Clayface, a Batman villain, whose real name is Matt Hagen. He is a struggling actor whose face is deformed after a violent attack. He turns into a scientist and transforms his entire face and body into clay.

The teaser trailer shows Matt in a hospital bed with a bandaged face, and we see flashbacks of his good days. It also shows how he is attacked by an assailant with knives who puts mysterious chemicals into him. Towards the end of the video, he is seen sitting in a bathtub, wiping away his entire face.

Sharing the teaser, James Gunn wrote, “Look fear in the face. #Clayface hits theaters this October (sic).”

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Clayface unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.”

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Clayface's first appearance was in a 1940 issue of Detective Comics. He also appeared in live-action TV on episodes of Gotham, Pennyworth and Birds of Prey. Batman: The Brave and the Bold, Young Justice, Batman: Caped Crusader and others are some of the animated series in which Clayface appeared.

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BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Clayface cast and release date

Alongside Tom Rhys Harries, the upcoming DC movie also stars Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

James Watkins, whose last direction was the 2024 English remake of the horror movie Speak No Evil, has helmed it, with a story and screenplay by Mike Flanagan. Hossein Amini has co-written the screenplay.

Clayface is set to hit the screens on October 23, 2026.

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