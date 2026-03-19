'Dhurandhar 2 Shows Were Cancelled At Around 500 Theatres': Gaiety Galaxy Owner Blasts Makers For Not Giving KDM On Time

Dhurandhar 2 paid previews cancelled: A total of six shows were cancelled at Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Dhurandhar 2
Reason behind Dhurandhar 2 shows cancellation Photo: YouTube
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Several paid preview shows of Dhurandhar 2 were cancelled, which has left the exhibitors and audiences frustrated.

  • Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir owner, Manoj Desai, revealed that several shows were cancelled at around 500 theatres across the country.

  • Desai revealed the real reason behind it.

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge held paid previews on March 18, ahead of its original release today, but several screenings across the country were either delayed or cancelled at the last moment, leaving the audiences and theatre owners frustrated. The same thing happened on the day of release, as there were technical glitches and content issues, as dubbed versions reportedly got cancelled across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, affecting show timings.

There is a reason why the paid previews were cancelled. Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir owner Manoj Desai slammed Jio Studios, the makers, for not delivering the KDM on time.

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Due to the delay in KDM, several shows were cancelled. "They were running late and they are not answerable to anyone. They have earned so much money from Dhurandhar and yet they did not care about so many cancelled shows," Manoj Desai told Times of India.

Two shows were cancelled at Gaeity, two at Galaxy and another two shows at Maratha Mandir. So, a total of six shows were cancelled at his theatres. Desai further revealed that he is not the only one who suffered. He claimed that 500 theatres across the country didn't receive KDM, due to which shows got cancelled.

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"Their mahurat was at 5 pm and they did not want the shows to start before that. We had agreed to it and yet they did not send us KDM. They sent us KDM two hours after the scheduled show time. Hence, so many shows were cancelled at around 500 theatres," Desai said.

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What is KDM in Bollywood?

For the unversed, KDM stands for Key Delivery Message, an encrypted XML file which contains the security key to unlock and play an encrypted Digital Cinema Package (DCP). KDMs restrict movies to specific, authorised theatre servers and can only be shown on specific projectors within a specific timeframe, as it acts as a Digital Rights Management (DRM) tool against piracy. Theatres are not authorised to play any film till they get the KDM from the makers.

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