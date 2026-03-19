Dhurandhar 2 Preview Chaos: Aditya Dhar Apologises After Screenings Disrupted

Dhurandhar 2 previews faced major disruptions across India, prompting Aditya Dhar to apologise as technical issues affected dubbed screenings and led to cancellations.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2 Preview
Dhurandhar 2 Preview Issues: Aditya Dhar Apologises Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 previews disrupted by technical issues across India.

  • Aditya Dhar apologises as shows delayed and cancelled.

  • Refunds offered after chaos around dubbed screenings.

Preview screenings of Dhurandhar: The Revenge were met with chaos across multiple cities, as technical issues disrupted scheduled shows ahead of release. The situation prompted an apology from director Aditya Dhar, after audiences reported delays, cancellations and confusion at theatres.

The film, led by Ranveer Singh, faced particular challenges with its dubbed versions, with several screenings either pushed to later hours or called off entirely.

Director issues apology as delays mount

In a public statement shared online, an apology was issued by Aditya Dhar, with inconvenience caused to viewers being acknowledged. It was stated that audience support remains invaluable and that efforts were underway to ensure a smoother experience.

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While Hindi screenings began largely on time in some locations, Tamil and Telugu versions were delayed until late evening. Malayalam and Kannada shows were postponed to the following day, with the disruptions attributed to “unforeseen technical difficulties” by the makers.

Theatres report cancellations and confusion

Cinema chains across major centres, including Delhi NCR and Mumbai, were impacted. Several shows were cancelled or rescheduled, with IMAX bookings temporarily paused. In some cases, theatres were said to be awaiting digital prints, resulting in last-minute changes.

At a theatre in Greater Noida, it was reported, according to India Today, that screenings were delayed due to non-receipt of the film print. In Mumbai, large crowds gathered at Gaiety Galaxy as delays extended, with viewers being advised to shift to later shows.

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Southern markets were particularly affected, with Tamil and Telugu screenings facing abrupt cancellations. Many theatres cited non-availability of content, leaving pre-booked audiences disappointed.

Refunds offered as makers address concerns

To manage the situation, viewers were offered refunds or the option to watch the Hindi version with subtitles. The makers reiterated that steps were being taken to resolve the issues before the film’s wide release.

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The film has been granted an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification, with a runtime of three hours, forty-nine minutes and six seconds. It also features Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

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