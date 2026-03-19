Dhurandhar 2: Allu Arjun, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan And Others Praise Ranveer Singh's Film

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted in cinemas today, March 19, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi. Ahead of the official release, the makers held paid preview shows on March 18. Social media has erupted with reactions and audience reviews, and Dhurandhar 2 seems to have managed to live up to the hype and expectations. Several celebs, including Allu Arjun, Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and others have heaped praise on the spy thriller. Have a look at the celebs' reactions to Dhurandhar 2.