Dhurandhar 2: Allu Arjun, Preity Zinta, Kartik Aaryan And Others Praise Ranveer Singh's Film

Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, released in the theatres on March 19. It has impressed several celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan and Preity Zinta.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Dhurandhar 2
Celebs reactions to Dhurandhar 2 Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2, led by Ranveer Singh, released in the theatres on March 19.

  • Aditya Dhar's film has impressed several celebrities, including Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan and Preity Zinta.

  • Celebs have hailed Dhar and also heaped praise on the actors for their performances.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, debuted in cinemas today, March 19, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa/Ugadi. Ahead of the official release, the makers held paid preview shows on March 18. Social media has erupted with reactions and audience reviews, and Dhurandhar 2 seems to have managed to live up to the hype and expectations. Several celebs, including Allu Arjun, Preity Zinta, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and others have heaped praise on the spy thriller. Have a look at the celebs' reactions to Dhurandhar 2.

Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan and others review Dhurandhar 2

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter), Allu Arjun wrote, "Just Watched #Dhurandhar2 Patriotism with swag. A film that will make every patriot proud. Many clap-trapping moments BLAST! (sic)." He also congratulated the entire team and praised the performances by R Madhavan and others. Arjun also raved about the technical brilliance and called Ranveer Singh a "brilliant and versatile actor."

The Pushpa star also heaped praise on Aditya Dhar, calling him a "brilliant" filmmaker.

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BY Garima Das

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Kartik wrote, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is top-notch. Aditya Dhar has created an unforgettable cinematic experience, and Ranveer Singh delivers a storm. A must-watch! (sic)”

Preity Zinta praises performances, music, story and casting

Preity, praising the film wrote, “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is ‘Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho ’ Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING. The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same (sic).”

She was also all praise for Dhar and the actors for their stunning performances.

Ananya Panday ‘blown away’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ananya wrote, “Blown away, Aditya Dhar! Beast, Ranveer Singh! (sic)”

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Dhurandhar 2 Preview Chaos: Aditya Dhar Apologise After Screenings Disrupted

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The first part earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide, and part 2 is expected to beat the previous outing.

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