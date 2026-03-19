Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Has Ranveer Singh-Starrer Lived Up To The Hype? Check Out Netizens' Reactions

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit the screens on Thursday (March 19), with paid previews on Wednesday (March 18). Fans flocked to theatres to catch the first day first show (FDFS) across the country and shared their first reactions on X (formerly Twitter). The spy thriller, one of Bollywood’s longest releases with 3 hours, 49 minutes, has earned strong praise from audiences, despite mixed responses for the duration.