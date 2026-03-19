Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Has Ranveer Singh-Starrer Lived Up To The Hype? Check Out Netizens' Reactions

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the theatres on March 19.
Fans are all praise for Ranveer Singh's performance.
The spy thriller opened to mixed reactions on Twitter.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit the screens on Thursday (March 19), with paid previews on Wednesday (March 18). Fans flocked to theatres to catch the first day first show (FDFS) across the country and shared their first reactions on X (formerly Twitter). The spy thriller, one of Bollywood’s longest releases with 3 hours, 49 minutes, has earned strong praise from audiences, despite mixed responses for the duration.
Many called it a gripping watch, with a riveting ensemble cast. Like the previous outing, the sequel is also praised for its scale, action, drama, emotions, performances and impact. Dhurandhar 2 is already declared a 'blockbuster' by netizens.
Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge X review
Social media is flooded with early reviews. Here are some of the comments from Dhurandhar's Twitter review.
One viewer called the film "Ruthless, Patriotic and thunderous," while another posted, "A bold, ambitious, and gripping cinematic spectacle. The first half, spanning over two hours, is exceptionally engaging. It establishes the world, characters, and conflict with precision while maintaining a tight grip on the audience’s attention (sic)." The story is also praised for its layered narrative.
Ranveer Singh has been hailed for delivering yet another commanding performance. Audiences missed Akshaye Khanna in the sequel. He was killed by Hamza Ali Mazari (Singh) in the first instalment.
Amidst the positive reviews, some users criticised it, labelling it as "propaganda" film. "Dhurandhar 2 feels less like a movie and more like a loud propaganda reel. Weak story, forced agenda, and over-the-top dialogues everywhere. Characters feel like slogans, not real people. No subtlety, no depth—just noise. By the end, it’s not impactful, just exhausting (sic)," wrote an X user.
One wrote that Dhurandhar was better than the second part "as a complete package especially in terms of music and overall novelty." The user also said that the post-credit scene of Dhurandhar 2 was underwhelming.
Another felt it "lengthy and emotionless."
Dhurandhar 2 had a thunderous advance booking numbers ahead of its release and is all set for an explosive opening at the box office.