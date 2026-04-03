Aamir Khan Heaps Praise On Dhurandhar 2: 'Your Passion, Vision And Hard Work Have Truly Resonated With Audiences'

Last month, Aamir, while attending the second day of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, revealed that he had yet to watch Dhurandhar 2. "I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team," he said.