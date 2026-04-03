Aamir Khan Heaps Praise On Dhurandhar 2: 'Your Passion, Vision And Hard Work Have Truly Resonated With Audiences'

Praising Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Aamir Khan congratulated director Aditya Dhar and the entire team of the film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan praises Dhurandhar 2 Photo: Aamir Khan Productions
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Aamir Khan is all praise for Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

  • He congratulated the entire team of the film, including Aditya Dhar and the cast.

  • Dhurandhar 2 is inching closer to the Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide.

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge is having a phenomenal run at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial has received praise from several Bollywood and South celebs, including Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Kartik Aaryan, among others. Superstar Aamir Khan also heaped praise after watching the spy actioner.

Aamir Khan reviews Dhurandhar 2

Aamir took to the Instagram Stories of his Aamir Khan Productions to praise Dhurandhar 2.

The post shared a poster of the film and tagged Dhar alongside the cast, including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Lauding the film, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of Dhurandhar: The Revenge! Your Passion, vision and hard work have truly resonated with audiences (sic)."

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Here's the post.

Aamir Khan praises Dhurandhar 2
Aamir Khan praises Dhurandhar 2 Photo: Instgaram/Aamir Khan Productions
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Last month, Aamir, while attending the second day of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026, revealed that he had yet to watch Dhurandhar 2. "I have not seen the film yet. But I hear only praises of the film. Dhurandhar 1 and now Dhurandhar 2. Both the films have done exceptionally well, and my very best wishes to the team," he said.

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Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been breaking several box office records. It has crossed the Rs 930 crore mark in India and is galloping towards the Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide. It will easily cross the landmark today itself.

It has already outpaced the first part's lifetime collections globally. The second part is now eyeing to surpass the lifetime haul (India) of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore).

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