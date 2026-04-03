Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 1500 Crore Mark Worldwide

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a further dip on Day 15.
Ranveer Singh's film has crossed the Rs 930 mark in India.
Worldwide, it is galloping towards the Rs 1500 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner arrived in cinemas on March 19 and has been having a golden run at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 1400 crore mark worldwide, beating the lifetime collections of several Indian blockbusters. The film has been witnessing a slowdown since its second Monday (Day 12). On Thursday (Day 15), it saw a 11.4% drop from Day 14's net collection of Rs 20.10 crore. In India, it is now eyeing the Rs 1000 crore mark. The Aditya Dhar directorial has earned over Rs 930 crore in the domestic market within 15 days of its release.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 15
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 17.80 crore across 17,030 shows in India, taking the total India net collections to Rs 937.32 crore, and gross collections to Rs 1,122.17 crore.
It has already surpassed the lifetime collections (India) of films, including Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.70 crore), Ram Charan-Jr NTR's RRR (Rs 782.20 crore), and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646 crore). Next targets for Dhurandhar 2 are Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore). It is eyeing to become the highest-grossing Indian release of all time.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on Day 15, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 370 crore. Dhurandhar 2's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,492.17 crore.
The film has already beaten the lifetime collections of its first part.
Dhurandhar 2 opened to polarised reviews, with many praising the performances, direction, music and storytelling, but a section of netizens, critics and a few celebs criticised the film, labelling it as "propaganda" and "false narrative."
Several celebs, including Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, among others, heaped praise on the film.