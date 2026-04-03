Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 1500 Crore Mark Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner arrived in cinemas on March 19 and has been having a golden run at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 1400 crore mark worldwide, beating the lifetime collections of several Indian blockbusters. The film has been witnessing a slowdown since its second Monday (Day 12). On Thursday (Day 15), it saw a 11.4% drop from Day 14's net collection of Rs 20.10 crore. In India, it is now eyeing the Rs 1000 crore mark. The Aditya Dhar directorial has earned over Rs 930 crore in the domestic market within 15 days of its release.