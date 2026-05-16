Cleveland Vs Detroit, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Pistons Beat Cavaliers 115-94 To Force Game 7 In Eastern Conference Semis
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a stunning Game 6 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to tie their NBA 2026 Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals 3-3 on Friday (May 15). The Pistons arrived in Cleveland trailing 2-3 in the seven-match series but dominated their hosts, outscoring them in each quarter (27–25, 27–26, 30–19, 31–24) for a 115-94 win. And the star of the show was Jalen Duren. The Pistons' All-Star center had 15 points and 11 rebounds despite warming the bench for the final 17 minutes of the game. The series will be decided on Sunday (local time), at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. And the winners will take on the New York Knicks in the conference finals, starting May 19. The Nicks blanked Oklahoma City 4-0. See the best photos from the Cavaliers vs Pistons basketball match.
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