Cleveland Vs Detroit, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Pistons Beat Cavaliers 115-94 To Force Game 7 In Eastern Conference Semis

The Detroit Pistons pulled off a stunning Game 6 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers to tie their NBA 2026 Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals 3-3 on Friday (May 15). The Pistons arrived in Cleveland trailing 2-3 in the seven-match series but dominated their hosts, outscoring them in each quarter (27–25, 27–26, 30–19, 31–24) for a 115-94 win. And the star of the show was Jalen Duren. The Pistons' All-Star center had 15 points and 11 rebounds despite warming the bench for the final 17 minutes of the game. The series will be decided on Sunday (local time), at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. And the winners will take on the New York Knicks in the conference finals, starting May 19. The Nicks blanked Oklahoma City 4-0. See the best photos from the Cavaliers vs Pistons basketball match.

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Detroit Pistons Vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2026 Playoffs-Max Strus
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, left, reaches for the ball with Detroit Pistons forward Paul Reed (7) in the second half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Donovan Mitchell pictures
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, right, goes up for a shot in front of Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, left, in the second half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cade Cunningham highlights
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) gestures as he comes back into the game in the second half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Detroit Pistons' Ausar Thompson, left, dunks over Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley, right, in the second half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cade Cunningham highlights
Cleveland Cavaliers Max Strus (2) celebrates a three-point basket in front of Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, right, in the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA playoff game photos
Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren (0) shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) defends in the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA playoff Overtime thriller pictures
Detroit Pistons' Caris LeVert, right, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Dennis Schroder, left, in the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Eastern Conference Game 6 gallery
Detroit Pistons' Ausar Thompson, left, and Cleveland Cavalirs' Max Strus, center, reach for the ball over Caris LeVert, right, in the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Cavs vs Pistons Game 6
Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham (2) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Dean Wade (32) in the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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2026 NBA Playoffs Game 6 Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson shouts in the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Detroit Pistons in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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