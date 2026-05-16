Giro d'Italia 2026: Jonas Vingegaard Completes Grand Tour Stage Set With Blockahus Climb

Danish great Jonas Vingegaard completed his set of Grand Tour stage victories with the Blockahus climb, the first mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia 2026, on Friday (May 15). The 29-year-old took 38 minutes and 22 seconds to win stage seven, covering a distance of 244km -- from the Mediterranean coast city of Formia to Blockhaus, the preeminent massif in Central Italy. The climb featured 13.6km with gradients of up to 14%. Austrian Felix Gall arrived second, 13 seconds behind, while Jai Hindley of Australia was third. Vinge thus claimed stage victories at the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, and Giro d'Italia -- the three races of road cycling's Grand Tour. The Visma–Lease a Bike rider is now second in the general classification, three minutes and 17 seconds behind leader Afonso Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious). The 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia started on May 8 in Nessebar (Bulgaria), and will culminate on May 31 (stage 21) with a criterium-style race in Rome.

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Giro d'Italia mountain cycling-Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates on the podium after winning the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Gian Mattia d'Alberto/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia mountain cycling-Afonso Oliveira Eulálio
Portugal's Afonso Oliveira Eulálio wears the pink jersey of the race overall leader on the podium after completing the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Gian Mattia d'Alberto/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia mountain cycling-Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates winning the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia mountain cycling-Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard crosses the finish line to win the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia mountain cycling-Jonas Vingegaard
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, right, leads Italy's Giulio Pellizzari on his way to win the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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7th stage of the Giro dItalia cycling race
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard pedals on his way to win the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Gian Mattia d'Alberto/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia mountain cycling 7th stage
The pack rides past a fan waving an Italian flag, during the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia mountain cycling 2026
The pack rides during stage 7 of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia mountain cycling- Giulio Pellizzari
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, right, leads Italy's Giulio Pellizzari on his way to win the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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7th stage of the Giro dItalia cycling race
The pack rides during the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Giro dItalia mountain cycling-Afonso Oliveira Eulálio
Overall leader Afonso Oliveira Eulálio pedals during the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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Cyclists ride through the countryside during the 7th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Formia to Blockhaus, Italy. | Photo: Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
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