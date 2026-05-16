Giro d'Italia 2026: Jonas Vingegaard Completes Grand Tour Stage Set With Blockahus Climb
Danish great Jonas Vingegaard completed his set of Grand Tour stage victories with the Blockahus climb, the first mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia 2026, on Friday (May 15). The 29-year-old took 38 minutes and 22 seconds to win stage seven, covering a distance of 244km -- from the Mediterranean coast city of Formia to Blockhaus, the preeminent massif in Central Italy. The climb featured 13.6km with gradients of up to 14%. Austrian Felix Gall arrived second, 13 seconds behind, while Jai Hindley of Australia was third. Vinge thus claimed stage victories at the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, and Giro d'Italia -- the three races of road cycling's Grand Tour. The Visma–Lease a Bike rider is now second in the general classification, three minutes and 17 seconds behind leader Afonso Eulalio (Bahrain Victorious). The 109th edition of the Giro d'Italia started on May 8 in Nessebar (Bulgaria), and will culminate on May 31 (stage 21) with a criterium-style race in Rome.
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