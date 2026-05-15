LSG Vs CSK: See Best IPL 2026 Photos From Lucknow Super Giants V Chennai Super Kings Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium

A spirited Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15. While LSG are already out of the tournament, CSK have a bright chance of making it into the top four by winning at least two of their remaining three matches. The Yellow Army could also finish in the top two and enjoy its benefits if they win all three matches and other results fall in their favor, which makes today's match vital for them. CSK will bat first as LSG have won the toss and elected to field first in Lucknow. The average first innings at this venue is 166 runs.

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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant, right, and Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during toss before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Sanju Samson Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Indian Premier League: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants' Mohammed Shami, centre, during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Indian Premier League: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
Spectators' during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Ruturaj Gaikwad Indian Premier League 2026
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, right, and Sanju Samson run between the wickets during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate after the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Chennai Super Kings Kartik Sharma IPL
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IPL 2026: LSG vs CSK
Lucknow Super Giants' Akash Singh, centre, celebrates with teammates after he dismisses Chennai Super Kings' Urvil Patel during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant IPL
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant dives to field the ball during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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IPL 2026: CSK vs LSG
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma reaches the crease to save his wicket during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Chennai Super Kings Kartik Sharma celebrates his half century
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma celebrates his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Chennai Super Kings Dewald Brewis IPL
Chennai Super Kings' Dewald Brewis plays a shot during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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