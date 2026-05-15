LSG Vs CSK: See Best IPL 2026 Photos From Lucknow Super Giants V Chennai Super Kings Match At Ekana Cricket Stadium
A spirited Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 15. While LSG are already out of the tournament, CSK have a bright chance of making it into the top four by winning at least two of their remaining three matches. The Yellow Army could also finish in the top two and enjoy its benefits if they win all three matches and other results fall in their favor, which makes today's match vital for them. CSK will bat first as LSG have won the toss and elected to field first in Lucknow. The average first innings at this venue is 166 runs.
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