Aston Villa 4-2 Liverpool: Emery's Villans Humble Premier League Holders, Seal Champions League Spot
Aston Villa produced a clinical performance to beat defending champions Liverpool 4-2 in their penultimate match of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 on Friday (May 16). Morgan Rogers gave the hosts the lead in the 41st minute before Virgil van Dijk levelled it six minutes after the restart. Ollie Watkins restored the lead soon and added one more (56', 72'). Captain John McGinn (88') made it 4-1, while his rival number van Dijk completed a brace (90+1'). With the win, Aston Villa (62 points, 4th) have secured UEFA Champions League football next season, leaving Liverpool's (59, 5th) fate in doubt. Unai Emery's Villans will be in Istanbul for the Europa League final against German side Freiburg on Wednesday, before wrapping up the season with a trip to title-chasing Manchester City. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be at home for a final-day Anfield fixture against Brentford on May 24. See the best photos from the Aston Villa vs Liverpool football match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
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