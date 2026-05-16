Aston Villa 4-2 Liverpool: Emery's Villans Humble Premier League Holders, Seal Champions League Spot

Aston Villa produced a clinical performance to beat defending champions Liverpool 4-2 in their penultimate match of the English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 on Friday (May 16). Morgan Rogers gave the hosts the lead in the 41st minute before Virgil van Dijk levelled it six minutes after the restart. Ollie Watkins restored the lead soon and added one more (56', 72'). Captain John McGinn (88') made it 4-1, while his rival number van Dijk completed a brace (90+1'). With the win, Aston Villa (62 points, 4th) have secured UEFA Champions League football next season, leaving Liverpool's (59, 5th) fate in doubt. Unai Emery's Villans will be in Istanbul for the Europa League final against German side Freiburg on Wednesday, before wrapping up the season with a trip to title-chasing Manchester City. Liverpool, meanwhile, will be at home for a final-day Anfield fixture against Brentford on May 24. See the best photos from the Aston Villa vs Liverpool football match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-John McGinn
Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Unai Emery
Aston Villa's head coach Unai Emery smiles at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Arne Slot
Liverpool's manager Arne Slot leaves the field after the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer- John McGinn
Aston Villa's John McGinn, left, scores their side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Giorgi Mamardashvili
Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is scored on by Aston Villa's John McGinn during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: Jacob King/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Lucas Digne
Aston Villa's Lucas Digne, right, and Liverpool's Federico Chiesa battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League soccer-
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, left, scores a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool in Birmingham, England. | Photo: David Davies/PA via AP
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