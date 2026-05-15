Government May Temporary Levy Tax, Surcharge On Foreign Travel To Tackle Economic Pressures

This potential levy marks a notable shift in policy, particularly as the Union Budget earlier this year moved to make overseas travel more affordable by reducing the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on tour packages from rates as high as 20% to a flat 2%. Photo: PTI

This potential levy marks a notable shift in policy, particularly as the Union Budget earlier this year moved to make overseas travel more affordable by reducing the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on tour packages from rates as high as 20% to a flat 2%. Photo: PTI