Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

Summary of this article
There are no signs of slowing down for Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
It has been 19 days since its release, and Ranveer Singh-starrer is having a golden run at the box office.
It crossed the Rs 1600 crore mark worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner arrived in cinemas on March 19, 2026. The Aditya Dhar directorial is having a golden run at the box office. It has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several Indian blockbusters, including Jawan, Pathaan, Chhaava, Animal and others. Dhurandhar: The Revenge stormed past the Rs 1600 crore mark worldwide, and in India, it has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in 18 days. It is just a few crores away from beating the lifetime haul (India) of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rise.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 18
According to Sacnilk, on the third Sunday (Day 18), Dhurandhar 2 witnessed a 12.1% growth in net collection from Saturday (Day 17) of Rs 25.65 crore.
On Day 18, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge earned a net of Rs 28.75 crore across 14,229 shows with 33.6% occupancy. The total India net collections stand at Rs 1,013.77 crore, and gross collection is Rs 1,213.74 crore.
Hindi version dominated the box office with Rs 27.25 crore net, with 34% occupancy across 13,140 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 75 lakh and 28% occupancy from 522 shows, while the Tamil added Rs 50 lakh with an occupancy of 31.0% across 374 shows. The Kannada and Malayalam versions recorded Rs 20 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively.
It will easily beat Prabhas' Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) today itself, and its next target will be Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore).
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 7 crore on Day 18, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 392 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at staggering Rs 1,605.74 crore.