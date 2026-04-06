Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh's Film Storms Past Rs 1600 Crore Mark Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner arrived in cinemas on March 19, 2026. The Aditya Dhar directorial is having a golden run at the box office. It has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several Indian blockbusters, including Jawan, Pathaan, Chhaava, Animal and others. Dhurandhar: The Revenge stormed past the Rs 1600 crore mark worldwide, and in India, it has crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark in 18 days. It is just a few crores away from beating the lifetime haul (India) of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rise.