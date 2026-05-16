IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Reflects On Modern Leadership And The Rise Of Women’s Cricket

Summary of this article
Kohli admitted he is now driven by pure love for the game and leaving a human impact
He lauded the incredible resilience and talent of modern women cricketers
While celebrating fearless young talents, he insisted that long-term success still requires technical foundations
In a deeply candid and emotional episode of the RCB Podcast, Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli opened up about breaking the franchise's championship jinx, his evolving views on leadership, and his unwavering commitment to longevity in the sport.
During the podcast, Virat Kohli highlighted the rapid growth of women’s cricket by singling out two iconic, high-pressure performances: Smriti Mandhana’s clutch captain's knock that anchored the WPL Final, and Jemimah Rodrigues’ fearless, aggressive innings during India’s intense Women’s World Cup semi-final chase against Australia.
“There's no doubt that Smriti has always had this very unique talent. She’s a very gifted and natural timer of the ball, which is amazing to watch. It was amazing to watch her perform like that in the final,” Kohli said.
“I was proud of Jemmy, because of what she had gone through in the tournament. It felt like a meant-to-be moment for her. She looked completely zoned out, in her own world, just watching the ball. It didn’t feel like she was bothered about the record chase, the world champions or the strongest team out there. It showed amazing mental strength and resilience,” he added.
Reflecting on his current place in the game, Virat Kohli revealed that his motivation has shifted entirely away from records and personal milestones. Instead, he is driven by a deeper purpose, prioritizing the intrinsic value he brings to the team and the joy of contributing meaningfully to the sport rather than merely chasing accolades.
“I’m in a phase of my life, career, where I’m just doing things which are purposeful. Even playing cricket, you get to a stage which goes beyond numbers and achievements and all those kind of things. It’s not fulfilling you in a way that is organic, which is in flow with the love of the game. So now I’m at a stage where I feel like the purpose is the impact you can leave on people,” said Kohli.
Reflecting on the monumental milestone, Virat Kohli opened up about the profound emotional weight of finally capturing the elusive IPL trophy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. After nearly two decades of near-misses and heartbreak, he described the immense sense of relief and joy that came with delivering a maiden championship to the franchise's loyal fanbase.
“For that pressure to build over so many years, season after season, and for it to happen after 18 years, there couldn’t have been a better experience for me in my cricketing journey. All those emotions and feelings came out in a form of just being on my knees and saying thank you that I could experience this before I stopped playing,” he said.
Kohli also reflected on the deep, enduring bond the franchise shares with legends like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, emphasizing how beautifully the city and its fans embrace global stars.
“AB became this icon in India after he started playing for us. The way the fans embraced him and what he did for the team was beyond words. Chris also has a very soft spot for RCB in his heart. Our franchise, our city and our fans have always been about impacting people in a very natural way,” Kohli said.
In discussing the rapid evolution of T20 cricket, Virat Kohli pointed out that while the modern game belongs to a fearless new generation of cricketers, the ultimate recipe for longevity remains unchanged.
“The talent is through the roof. The youngsters are growing up on powerful, explosive cricket and their ability to clear the boundary and hit aggressive shots is phenomenal. But the game is still played between 22 yards. You need technique, you need balance, you need some kind of symmetry to play this game,” he said.
Citing Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s incredible season as an example of strong foundations, Kohli added, “He’s setting Test match fields and bowling at a length that tells batters, ‘I’m good enough to hit this spot every single time.’ It’s simple stuff — repetition, execution and uncomplicated consistency backed with tremendous belief. That’s all he’s doing, and look at the results,”