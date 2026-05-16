IPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualification Scenarios Explained for Every Team

Summary of this article
RCB, GT just need to win one more match to qualify for playoffs
Out of PBKS, RR and CSK, one is likely to make it to the playoffs
MI and LSG have already been eliminated from IPL 2026
Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) playoffs chances took a massive hit as they were thrashed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 7 wickets with 20 balls to spare in match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, May 16.
Mitchell Marsh played a blistering knock of 90 off just 38 balls to make light work of the 188-run target set by CSK on the back of Kartik Sharma's 71 off 42 balls. While this win won't matter much for LSG as they are already eliminated from the tournament, it has definitely made things tough.
The Yellow Army have to win both their matches against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans to reach 16 points and also ensure that one of the wins is comprehensive, as their run-rate took a hammering against LSG, and there could be a situation where more than three teams finish at the same number of points or more than them.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|1.053
|2
|Gujarat Titans
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.551
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.331
|4
|Punjab Kings
|12
|6
|5
|1
|13
|0.355
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|6
|5
|0
|12
|0.082
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|0.027
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|5
|7
|0
|10
|-0.993
|8
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|4
|6
|1
|9
|-0.198
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.504
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.701
Top Three Battle for Qualifier 1 Spot
The top three teams have one of their foot in the playoffs already and are fighting for the top two stops so that they could the extra cushion of one failure in the playoffs. The equation for the top three is as follow:
RCB and GT: Both these teams are sitting in the top two positions with 16 points from 12 matches, and only the net run-rate separates the two. While they are almost in the playoffs, they just need to win one of their remaining two matches to make it official. Even if they lose both matches, they can qualify, but then they'll have to wait for other results to go in their favor; it could jeopardize their chances of finishing in the top two.
RCB Remaining Matches: PBKS (Away), SRH (Away)
GT Remaining Matches: KKR (Away), CSK (Home)
SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad are sitting at the 3rd spot currently with 14 points in 12 games. While a win in the remaining two matches could get them through in the playoffs, they would want to win both games to bolster their chances of finishing in the top two. However, in case they lose both their matches, then it could be curtains for them, as then they would more or less be out of the tournament.
SRH Remaining Matches: CSK (Away), RCB (Home)
Mid-Table Muddle
There is a traffic jam in the middle of the table as PBKS, RR and CSK are in close proximity of each other and there's not much separate them at the current point in time.
PBKS: They were once at the top of the table after winning six straight matches in the first half of the tournament, but the tide turned halfway, and now they find themselves fighting for the playoff spot after losing five matches on the trot. They are currently in 4th position with 13 points from 12 matches. If they win their remaining two matches, they'll most probably make it into the top four with 17 points. However, if they manage to win only 1 game, then they'll have to wait for other results to go in their favor.
PBKS Remaining Matches: RCB (Home), LSG (Away)
RR: The Royals started their season with a bang but lost their way mid-way and are currently placed at the 5th spot with 12 points in 11 matches. They need to win all three matches to both qualify and be in contention to finish in the top two positions. They could also qualify after winning two matches, but if they win only one match out of the remaining three, then they'll most probably be knocked out of the tournament.
RR Remaining Matches: DC (Away), LSG (Home), MI (Away)
DC: They are still in the playoffs race, but their chances of qualifying are highly improbable. DC are placed 7th in the points table with 10 points from 12 games and an NRR of -0.993. With only two games remaining, they could only reach a maximum of 14 points, which doesn't ensure them a sure shot place, as other teams are expected to finish with points, and in that case, NRR will come into the picture.
DC Remaining Matches: RR (Home), KKR (Away)
KKR: The defeat in Raipur has been a massive blow for KKR. At eighth place with 9 points, their hopes are now mathematically slim, requiring three wins and favorable results elsewhere.
KKR Remaining Matches: GT (Home), MI (Home), DC (Home)
LSG and MI have already been eliminated from the tournament.