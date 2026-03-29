Dia Mirza Opens Up About IC 814 Criticism Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success: 'We Are Celebrating Jingoism'

Dia Mirza has shared her views on the criticism surrounding her show IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. She said we are celebrating jingoism, referring to Dhurandhar 2.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza reacts to IC 814, Dhurandhar 2 comparisons Photo: Instagram
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Summary of this article

  • Dia Mirza has shared her views on the criticism surrounding her show IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

  • She questioned the celebration of jingoism amid the success of Dhurandhar 2.

  • The actress said that her show was criticised for humanising terrorists.

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge is having a golden run at the box office, crossing the Rs 1200 crore mark worldwide, despite polarised reviews. Several celebs have either praised the film or criticised it for right-wing propaganda and hyper-nationalistic narratives. Actress Dia Mirza has shared her views on Aditya Dhar's spy-actioner. She also opened up about the comparisons between Dhurandhar and her 2024 Netflix crime-thriller series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series, based on the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, also starred Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Arvind Swamy and others in significant roles.

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Dia Mirza on IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack criticism

When asked about Dhurandhar's "chest-thumping" patriotism on The Namrata Zakaria Show, she said, “we are celebrating jingoism too much now.” While opening up about the criticism of her show, she said it presented a “balanced view and gives people the opportunity to see each side the way it was.” She doesn't regret her show.

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Dia recently appeared on The Namrata Zakaria Show, where she said that her show was “called out for humanising all the characters, including the terrorists,” which she feels is because “we are celebrating jingoism too much now. We adore it. There is a trend to enjoy and celebrate jingoism, which our show is not.”

The actress also said it is important to be vocal as artists and calls herself a big Shabana Azmi bhakt. “I follow her message that if art is not utilised to improve the lives of others, then what is the point of art? So yes, I am political, and I have a stand. And yes, I will convey that through the choices I make in the stories I tell,” she added.

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About IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack 

The show showed the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight 814, the longest hijacking in Indian history. It covered the 7-day hostage crisis, focusing on negotiations between Indian officials and the hijackers and the cabin crew's courage in controlling the situation amidst the traumatic experience.

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