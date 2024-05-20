Modi also said that he was uncertain about the details of Gurucharan’s disappearance, but he is happy that Singh has reunited with his family. He said, “I don’t know the details but I am happy that his family got his son back. Ab unke mind mein kya hai woh samajh nahi sakte na (Can’t understand what is going on in his mind). We don’t know what he is feeling.'' The producer also said that he wants to talk to Gurucharan and has been trying to call him but his phone is unreachable. ''I wish he calls me back so I could know more,'' he added.