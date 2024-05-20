Television

'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Expresses His Happiness On Gurucharan Singh's Return: Want To Talk To Him

'TMKOC's producer Asit Modi said he is ''very happy'' that Gurucharan Singh is back. He is also elated that the family has reunited with their son.

Instagram
Asit Modi on Gurucharan Singh's return Photo: Instagram
info_icon

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Gurucharan Singh, who played the role of Roshan Sodhi in the sitcom, went missing on April 22, 2024. He returned home in Delhi on Friday, May 17. 'TMKOC' producer Asit Modi has reacted to the news of Gurucharan Singh's return.

Asit, in an interview, expressed his happiness on Gurucharan’s safe return. He told Times Now News he is ''very happy'' that Singh is back. He is also elated for his family and has sent the actor ''best wishes''. He added, ''We were all very worried, but now we can sigh in relief since he is back.”

Jennifer Mistry and Gurucharan Singh in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' - Instagram
Jennifer Mistry On 'TMKOC' Co-Star Gurucharan Singh Returning Home: He Should Have Informed Before Leaving

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Modi also said that he was uncertain about the details of Gurucharan’s disappearance, but he is happy that Singh has reunited with his family. He said, “I don’t know the details but I am happy that his family got his son back. Ab unke mind mein kya hai woh samajh nahi sakte na (Can’t understand what is going on in his mind). We don’t know what he is feeling.'' The producer also said that he wants to talk to Gurucharan and has been trying to call him but his phone is unreachable. ''I wish he calls me back so I could know more,'' he added.

Asit Modi and Gurucharan Singh
Asit Modi and Gurucharan Singh Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Asit Modi also opened up about the police interrogation of 'TMKOC's cast and crew during the investigation. He said, “The police came on our sets and interrogated everyone. I wasn’t here then, but everyone cooperated. The cops spoke to me later, and I told them I hadn’t spoken to Gurucharan for several months.”

While sharing an update on Gurucharan Singh's missing case, DCP South West Delhi, Rohit Meena, said that the actor had been facing personal and professional challenges due to which he embarked on a “spiritual journey”. Post his return, Delhi Police interrogated him and recorded his statement before a local court.

