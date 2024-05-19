In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Jennifer Mistry talked about how happy she was that Gurucharan Singh had made it home safe and sound. She talked about how Singh is a spiritual person, and she had a feeling that he must have left on a spiritual journey. The actor said, “That is a good news. He was missing for almost a month now. Everyone was worried, from his parents to his fans. I knew that he would definitely come back. I also had a feeling that he must be out on some spiritual journey. He is a very spiritual person. I am happy this is the case and there is no trouble. I am sure his parents must be relieved now.”