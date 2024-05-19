Television

Jennifer Mistry On 'TMKOC' Co-Star Gurucharan Singh Returning Home: He Should Have Informed Before Leaving

Jennifer Mistry has expressed her happiness after Gurucharan Singh returned home. The actor embarked on a spiritual journey almost a month ago without informing anyone.

Instagram
Jennifer Mistry and Gurucharan Singh in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Gurucharan Singh (who previously used to play the role of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi) made headlines when he went missing from Delhi on April 22. The actor’s father filed a missing person report, and the police launched an investigation. The actor returned home on Friday this week. Jennifer Mistry has reacted to the actor’s return. In a recent interview, she expressed her happiness.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Jennifer Mistry talked about how happy she was that Gurucharan Singh had made it home safe and sound. She talked about how Singh is a spiritual person, and she had a feeling that he must have left on a spiritual journey. The actor said, “That is a good news. He was missing for almost a month now. Everyone was worried, from his parents to his fans. I knew that he would definitely come back. I also had a feeling that he must be out on some spiritual journey. He is a very spiritual person. I am happy this is the case and there is no trouble. I am sure his parents must be relieved now.”

Mistry mentioned how Singh should have informed his family before he embarked on his spiritual journey. She continued, “I am into spirituality. When there’s a spiritual calling, you feel it. You cannot think of anything else at that time. You feel like, ‘duniyadaari chodd ke saadhu ban gaye’. I also feel the same sometimes but because I have a husband and a daughter, I have responsibility. I think that he should have informed before leaving but we don’t know what his state of mind must be then.”

Mistry and Singh used to play the role of Roshan and Gurucharan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ Singh returned home on Friday. He left home to embark on a spiritual journey. The actor visited gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook's Next Issue: Hate Meter
  2. Reporter's Guarantee | Engineer Rashid: An Independent Force in Baramulla Elections
  3. Kashmir: BJP Sarpanch Gunned Down, Tourist Couple Injured In Two Separate Terror Attacks
  4. Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Sexual Abuse Case
  5. The Comic Relief Brigade: Kashmir's Air Of Political Satire And Its Folly Subsidiaries
Entertainment News
  1. Cate Blanchett Blows Kisses As ‘Rumours’ Gets 4-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes
  2. Sharon Stone Opens Up On Why She Would Really Like To Have Her 'Life Back'
  3. Jennifer Mistry On 'TMKOC' Co-Star Gurucharan Singh Returning Home: He Should Have Informed Before Leaving
  4. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Mesmerizes In A Pink Silk Gown With A Bow At The Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  5. Rajkummar Rao Recalls He Lost A Film 'Overnight' To A Star Kid, Says It Was 'Unfair'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury To Become Boxing's Undisputed Champion
  2. IPL 2024: Coaching India Could Be Exhausting, Says LSG Coach Justin Langer
  3. Sharjah Masters Chess: Aravindh Chithmabaram Defeats AR Saleh Salem To Claim Sole Lead
  4. NBA Playoffs: PJ Washington Jr's Late Free Throws Sends Dallas Mavericks To Western Conference Finals
  5. Jurgen Klopp's Set Of Achievements At Liverpool
World News
  1. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
  2. Israel's War Minister Vows To Quit, Death Toll In Gaza Crosses 35,000 | Top Updates
  3. 'Situation Under Control': Kyrgyzstan Shares Update On Mob Violence, Calls Out 'Deliberate False Information
  4. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup