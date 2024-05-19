‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Gurucharan Singh (who previously used to play the role of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi) made headlines when he went missing from Delhi on April 22. The actor’s father filed a missing person report, and the police launched an investigation. The actor returned home on Friday this week. Jennifer Mistry has reacted to the actor’s return. In a recent interview, she expressed her happiness.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Jennifer Mistry talked about how happy she was that Gurucharan Singh had made it home safe and sound. She talked about how Singh is a spiritual person, and she had a feeling that he must have left on a spiritual journey. The actor said, “That is a good news. He was missing for almost a month now. Everyone was worried, from his parents to his fans. I knew that he would definitely come back. I also had a feeling that he must be out on some spiritual journey. He is a very spiritual person. I am happy this is the case and there is no trouble. I am sure his parents must be relieved now.”
Mistry mentioned how Singh should have informed his family before he embarked on his spiritual journey. She continued, “I am into spirituality. When there’s a spiritual calling, you feel it. You cannot think of anything else at that time. You feel like, ‘duniyadaari chodd ke saadhu ban gaye’. I also feel the same sometimes but because I have a husband and a daughter, I have responsibility. I think that he should have informed before leaving but we don’t know what his state of mind must be then.”
Mistry and Singh used to play the role of Roshan and Gurucharan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ Singh returned home on Friday. He left home to embark on a spiritual journey. The actor visited gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana.