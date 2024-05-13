Television

'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video

In the clip, Jennifer was saying that a young girl who looked exactly like Dayaben came very close to playing the role but was rejected.

Jennifer Mistry and Disha Vakani
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running shows on television. The show often grabs the headlines mostly for wrong reasons. Also, the reports of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, often surface but there has been no sign of her return to 'TMKOC'. Earlier, there were several claims by the makers that they will bring back Disha Vakani aka Dayaben on the show, yet they have failed to do so. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on Reddit where Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was saying that a 28-year-old girl did mock shoot for Dayaben's role.

In the clip, Jennifer was saying that a young girl who looked exactly like Dayaben came very close to playing Daya's role but was rejected. She revealed that a young girl was called from Delhi to Mumbai to audition for 'TMKOC' for 3 years. But, due to the age gap became, she was rejected.

Jennifer said, ''She is 100% Daya. Ek bechari ladki ko toh malum hai ki 3 saal se uska audition le rahe hain. Delhi se usko bulate hain. The only thing is that she’s very young. I think she’s 28-29 years old, bohot age gap dikhega karke uska nahi hua''.

She also said that girl even did a mock shoot with the her, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Tappu Sena.

In 2023, on the completion of 15 years of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', producer Asit Kumarr Modi expressed gratitude to Disha and also promised that she would be back on the show.

For the unversed, Disha Vakani went on a maternity leave in 2017 and since she has been missing on the show. Several times, makers teased of bringing her back but till now she hasn't returned.

Actors like Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Raj Anadkat, Gurucharan Singh, Nidhi Bhanushali,  Jheel Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Monika Bhadoriya, among others have left the show.

