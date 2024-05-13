'TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Reveals A Young Girl Did Mock Shoot For Disha Vakani's Dayaben's Role-Watch Video

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is one of the longest-running shows on television. The show often grabs the headlines mostly for wrong reasons. Also, the reports of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, often surface but there has been no sign of her return to 'TMKOC'. Earlier, there were several claims by the makers that they will bring back Disha Vakani aka Dayaben on the show, yet they have failed to do so. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on Reddit where Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was saying that a 28-year-old girl did mock shoot for Dayaben's role.