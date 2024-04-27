Asit Modi’s ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the longest-running comedy shows on Indian television. The show has a dedicated fanbase that tunes into every episode of the show every day. The show recently made headlines when actor Gurucharan Singh (who used to formerly play the role of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi) allegedly went missing. The 50-year-old actor was supposed to catch a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22. However, he did not reach Mumbai and neither did he go back home. Additionally, his phone was also unreachable. The actor’s father went to the police station to file a missing person complaint.
However, this isn’t the first time that ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has gained media attention for adverse reasons. Here are five times that the actors of the show have made news for unpleasant reasons.
Advertisement
1. When Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment.
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs Sodhi, in the show had filed a complaint against Modi, Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for sexual misconduct at the workplace. In March this year, she won the case and Modi was found guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act of 2013.
Advertisement
2. When Shailesh Lodha quit the show for ‘non-payment’ of dues.
After being associated with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Shailesh Lodha quit the show in 2022. He filed a case against Asit Modi for not clearing his dues. It was later reported by The Times Of India that the case was settled after Modi paid Lodha over Rs 1 Crore via demand draft. The actor had also approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
3. When Monika Bhadoriya complained of bad behaviour from the makers of the show.
Monika Bhadoriya, who used to play the role of Bawri, voiced grievances against the show's makers. She said that she was not sufficiently compensated and was mentally harassed by Modi. She also said that the treatment she received from the makers reached such a level that she even contemplated suicide.
Advertisement
4. When Neha Mehta left the show midway due to creative differences and non-payment of dues.
The actor used to play the role of Anjali Mehta in the show. She quit the show midway when she said that the production house had not paid her for six months. The Times of India quoted the actor saying, “I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending. After quitting the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining. Hopefully, there will be a solution soon, and I will get my hard-earned money.”
Advertisement
5. When Priya Ahuja Rajda said she was mentally harassed on the show.
Rajda used to play the role of Rita Reporter in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ Speaking to ETimes, she said, “Yes the artists have to go through mental harassment when they work on Taarak Mehta.” She also claimed that her screen time was reduced when she married the director of the show, Malav Rajda. She said that after Malav quit the show, she was never called to the sets for a shoot.