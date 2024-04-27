The actor used to play the role of Anjali Mehta in the show. She quit the show midway when she said that the production house had not paid her for six months. The Times of India quoted the actor saying, “I acted in Taarak Mehta as Anjali for 12 years before quitting in 2020. The last six months' money is pending. After quitting the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining. Hopefully, there will be a solution soon, and I will get my hard-earned money.”