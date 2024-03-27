“They proved Asit Modi guilty of sexual harassment, which I knew from the beginning, what is new in it??? what about the trauma I went through in last 1 year, on the contrary the culprits are roaming freely posing as innocent. The verdict does not even ask Mr Modi, Sohil & Jatin to even apologize to me, as I was clearly abused while working in Tmkoc & the compensation asked to pay is menial, this I say because, Rs 5 lakhs is a petty amount for Mr Modi, by such amount, I think people like Mr Modi will get inspired to committ such crimes, as they can get away with bigger crimes by just paying off petty amounts. I am not accepting the verdict and decide to go further by just not taking my money,” she exclaimed in anger.