Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who is more popularly known as Roshan Sodhi, from the popular sitcom, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ has dropped her first Instagram post following her win in a sexual harassment case against the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi.
On March 26, the actress posted a video of herself making a ‘V’ symbol, signifying her win, and took to her caption to pen a lengthy note, elaborating on her victory, whilst thanking her husband, lawyer and her close ones for their support throughout.
Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal wrote, “I was just standing firm on faith ALL ALONE & speaking d truth, But it’s not over yet. Just letting Asit Modi pay my amount due (which he hasn’t yet paid even after 40 days of passing the verdict in Feb), (he has withheld my payment for past 1 year) and a compensation of 5 lacs is NOTHING.”
Advertisement
Shedding light on how distressful the entire period was for her, she further elaborated on how she has endured “extreme mental trauma, loss of employment & friends, loss of prestige, medical bills, expenses for the case, etc, all this leaving my 10 year old daughter at home…”
Not fully happy with the court’s decision, she went on to write, “And what about giving verdict for Sohil Ramani & Jatin Bajaj? No punishment at all to all 3 of them, so I am not satisfied completely…” However, she still expressed her gratitude to the Government of Maharashtra for at least addressing the matter, unlike the police authorities.
Advertisement
“They proved Asit Modi guilty of sexual harassment, which I knew from the beginning, what is new in it??? what about the trauma I went through in last 1 year, on the contrary the culprits are roaming freely posing as innocent. The verdict does not even ask Mr Modi, Sohil & Jatin to even apologize to me, as I was clearly abused while working in Tmkoc & the compensation asked to pay is menial, this I say because, Rs 5 lakhs is a petty amount for Mr Modi, by such amount, I think people like Mr Modi will get inspired to committ such crimes, as they can get away with bigger crimes by just paying off petty amounts. I am not accepting the verdict and decide to go further by just not taking my money,” she exclaimed in anger.
At the end of it all, Jennifer Bansiwal just wants her win to pose as an encouragement for other women to come out and speak if they are being abused in any way.