Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Wins Sexual Harassment Case Against Asit Modi: This Clears That I Wasn't Seeking Cheap Publicity

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has won the sexual harassment case that she had filed against Asit Kumar Modi. The producer was found guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act of 2013.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal
Popular comedy serial, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC), found itself in a soup. Actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi, had accused Asit Kumar Modi of sexual harassment. She had also filed a complaint against the producer. A recent report reveals that the verdict in the case has been ruled out in favour of the actor.

According to a report published by The Times Of India, the jury found Asit Kumar Modi guilty. The court asked the producer to clear her outstanding dues and also pay Rs 5 lakhs as compensation to the actor. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed a sexual harassment case against Modi, Sohil Ramani, and Jatin Ramani last year. The producer was found guilty under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act of 2013.

Following this verdict, Bansiwal talked to ETimes and talked about how she felt after the verdict. She said, “The formation of the Local Complaints Committee led to a swift resolution, with Asit Kumar Modi found guilty within four months under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act of 2013. I am very sorry to say that the police authorities could not do this in the last year. The verdict is in my favour, confirming the allegations I made with strong evidence.”

She continued, “Despite proving Mr. Modi guilty of sexual harassment, no punishment has been given to all three accused…This verdict clears that my case was not fabricated, and I wasn't seeking cheap publicity. While I'm glad my harassment was recognized, I don't feel I've received proper justice yet.”

After Bansiwal came forward and filed a complaint, other ex-TMKOC actors like Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja Rajda and former director Malav Rajda also talked about the mistreatment which was rampant on the sets.

