Following this verdict, Bansiwal talked to ETimes and talked about how she felt after the verdict. She said, “The formation of the Local Complaints Committee led to a swift resolution, with Asit Kumar Modi found guilty within four months under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act of 2013. I am very sorry to say that the police authorities could not do this in the last year. The verdict is in my favour, confirming the allegations I made with strong evidence.”