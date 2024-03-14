Dutta took to her Instagram and put out a statement. The actor addressed people who trolled her personal life and wrote, “13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to rip my dignity apart. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India.”