‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ (TMKOC) actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are once again in the news. Both of these actors have always got the rumour mills churning with news of their alleged relationship. Recently, it was reported that these actors got engaged at a private ceremony. They came forward and quashed the reports.
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are continuously linked to each other despite the fact that they have denied dating each other. They have often put out strong-worded statements to dismiss the reports. Here are the times Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have made news with their relationship.
Advertisement
Recently a news outlet had put out an exclusive report where they had quoted a source. The source claimed that Dutta and Anadkat have exchanged rings at a low-key ceremony in Vadodara. The report claimed that the alleged couple took this step after their parents accepted their relationship.
Reacting to this news, Dutta broke her silence. Speaking to The Times of India, the actor said, “This news is RIDICULOUS, Fake and LUDICROUS. Zero ounce of truth in it… And frankly, I don’t want to give my energy to this fake thing that keeps coming up again and again.”
Advertisement
On the other hand, Anadkat also reacted to the news. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, “Hello everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you’ve been seeing on social media is false and baseless. Team Raj Anadkat.”
Back in 2021, it was reported that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat were dating despite their age difference. A news outlet had published the report after speculations of their relationship emerged on social media.
Dutta took to her Instagram and put out a statement. The actor addressed people who trolled her personal life and wrote, “13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to rip my dignity apart. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India.”
Similarly, Anadkat also said, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP' (false) stories, and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.”
Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have always denied the rumours of their relationship.