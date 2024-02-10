Munmun Dutta Gives A Flavourful Tour Of Colombia's Culinary Delights

Actress Munmun Dutta takes her fans on a tantalising journey as she explores the bustling streets and indulges in the culinary delights of Bogota, Colombia, offering captivating glimpses of her gastronomic journey.

Munmun, who is best known for her role of Babita Iyer in the sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures, wherein the diva can be seen sporting a denim dress.