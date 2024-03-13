‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. The immensely popular show has a dedicated fan base who are not only obsessed with the show but also with the actors. Earlier it was reported that Munmun Dutta (who plays Babita Iyer) and Raj Anadkat (who played Tapu) are dating. The duo slammed these reports on social media. But a recent report reveals that Dutta and Anadkat have gotten engaged in a private ceremony.
As reported by News18, Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have exchanged rings at a low-key ceremony. The report quoted a source who confirmed the news and also confirmed the dating rumors. The source revealed that the engagement took place a few days back and it happened after their families accepted their relationship.
Speaking to News18, the source said, “The engagement took place just a few days back. The two apparently exchanged rings in Vadodara (Gujarat). Munmun and Raj’s families have accepted their relationship, and they were also present at the ceremony.”
The source continued, “They have been dating ever since Raj joined 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. It was very evident. Everyone on the sets knew about it. In fact, some people were certain that Munmun and Raj would get married eventually. Therefore, it is not shocking that they are engaged now.”
When reports of their relationship emerged in 2021, both actors refuted the reports and put out strong-worded statements on their social media handles. Anadkat wrote, “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me, THINK of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘COOKED UP’ (false) stories, and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channel your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense.” Dutta wrote, “13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for any of you to rip my dignity apart…Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India.”