‘TMKOC’ Stars Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Dispel Engagement Reports As ‘Fake, False, Baseless’

Actors from the popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC), Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat, dismissed their engagement rumours on Wednesday.

IANS
March 13, 2024
Instagram
Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Photo: Instagram
info_icon

According to media reports, the duo had exchanged rings in the presence of their family members at a private ceremony in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Now, taking to Instagram Stories, Raj shared a statement which read: “Hello everyone, Just to clear things up, the news you've been seeing on social media is false & baseless. Team Raj Anadkat."

Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat - Instagram
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Are Now Engaged? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Munmun also took to the Stories section and said: “Oh no not again… moving on to some ‘real’ news… CAA has been implemented guys. Congratulations. #fakenewsalert."

She shared another post holding a cup of tea, with the captioned: “‘FAKE' news toh chalti rehegi… But nothing beats evening tea with my girl gang."

While Munmun (36) plays Babita in the show, Raj (27) portrayed the role of Tapu Jethalal Gada from 2017 to 2022.

The show, which is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Tarak Mehta in 'Chitralekha' magazine, completed 4,000 episodes in February this year.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' airs on Sony SAB.

