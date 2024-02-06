Asit Modi On 'TMKOC' Marking 4,000 Episodes: Celebration Of Cultural Ethos

The producer of sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC), Asit Kumarr Modi, opened up on the show completing 4,000 episodes, and has called it a celebration of our cultural ethos.

It is one of the longest-sitcoms that aired first in July 2008, and is now in its 15th year. The show is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.