After actors Disha Vakani, Neha Mehta, and Gurucharan Singh, actor Sailesh Lodha has reportedly decided to exit India's longest-running television sitcoms, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma'. Lodha, who portrays Taarak and Jethalal's buddy, has decided to leave the programme, according to a report by TellyChakkar.com.

Lodha has not been filming for the show in over a month and has no intentions to return. He is dissatisfied with his contract and believes that his dates are not adequately utilised in the performance. Another reason for this choice is that owing to the exclusivity of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, the gifted actor is unable to pursue other chances.

He's turned down many offers recently, and he doesn't want to waste any more possibilities that come his way. The production company is attempting to persuade Lodha to return, but it appears that the seasoned actor and well-known poet has already made up his mind.

Lodha has been with ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ from its start and is one of the show's key protagonists. His persona has struck a chord with the public, and they adore him as Taarak.