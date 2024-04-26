Best known for playing the role of Gurucharan Singh Sodhi in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, actor Gurucharan Singh has gone missing. The actor was last seen at the Delhi airport. He was reportedly travelling to Mumbai from the national capital, but he did not reach Mumbai and neither has he returned home. The actor’s father filed a missing person complaint.
As reported by The Times Of India, Gurucharan Singh’s father went to the police station to file a missing person complaint. The report mentioned that the actor left on April 22 to catch a flight for Mumbai, but he has not shown up in Mumbai or his house. It also mentioned that his phone is unreachable. The news portal quoted the complaint which read, “My son Gurucharan Singh, Age: 50 years, had left at 8:30 am on 22nd April to go to Mumbai. He went to the airport to catch a flight. He didn't reach Mumbai, neither has he returned home, and his phone is not reachable. He is mentally stable, and we had been searching for him but now he has been missing.”
Advertisement
The actor played a pivotal part in Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s sexual harassment case. She said, “Gurucharan is one of the witnesses in my case. I got a call on June 9 from him asking me to come and meet him. In May, he had assured me that he would be a witness for me in the court. He had categorically told me he would not comment in the media but would come to the court to support me. However, when I went to meet him, he told me he was called to the office on June 8 and all his pending dues were cleared. I realized he wouldn't speak in my favour. But he told me that he can be a neutral person between Asit Modi and me who can get us to sit across and discuss.”
Advertisement
Singh was last seen in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.’ He quit the show because his father got sick, and he wanted to pay his full attention to him.