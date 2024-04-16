Taking to her Instagram, Palak Sindhwani shared a video of her where she is seen with her mother. The video has been shot at an automobile shop. The video opens with the actor signing some papers. As the video progresses, the actor is seen posing with her mother in front of her latest purchase, a swanky SUV. The video shows Sindhwani enjoying the car ride with her mother. She is also seen performing a puja and celebrating with a cake before her family takes the car home. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Grateful Heart...!! #newcar #birthdaygift #birthday #fyp #trendingreels #palaksindhwani #fyp”