‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Palak Sindhwani, who plays the role of Sonu Bhide, is breaking the internet for one particular reason. The actor has become the talk of the town after one of her videos has gone viral on Instagram. Sindhwani recently celebrated her birthday with her family. To mark her birthday, she made a whopping purchase as a birthday gift for herself.
Taking to her Instagram, Palak Sindhwani shared a video of her where she is seen with her mother. The video has been shot at an automobile shop. The video opens with the actor signing some papers. As the video progresses, the actor is seen posing with her mother in front of her latest purchase, a swanky SUV. The video shows Sindhwani enjoying the car ride with her mother. She is also seen performing a puja and celebrating with a cake before her family takes the car home. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Grateful Heart...!! #newcar #birthdaygift #birthday #fyp #trendingreels #palaksindhwani #fyp”
The actor says, “My mom wanted a rooftop car and her father's wish was to have a big car and both me and my brother wanted their happiness. As I turn a year older and wiser today (laughs), I realized my true happiness is when I see my loved ones happy and that's what I want to do all my life. Thank you, universe, for showering me with so much love, and happy birthday to me.”
Take a look at the viral video here.
The video has fetched over 189K likes. Reacting to the video, fans left congratulatory messages for the actor. One fan said, “So proud of you, my baby.” A second fan commented, “Congratulations. Best wishes to you and your family.” A third fan wrote, “I feel so happy because you have bought the same car as my father.”
Palak Sindhwani turned 26 recently.