Jheel Mehta, who shot to fame with her role as Sonu in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, broke hearts when she quit the show. The former actor surprised fans when she decided to quit acting and choose a different path. In a latest vlog, the former actor turned makeup artist decided to put an end to speculations and reveal why she left the show.
In her latest vlog, Jheel Mehta addressed numerous questions related to her acting career. When she left the show, multiple reports revealed that she was removed from the role because of her height. Reports claimed that because she was taller than the other members of the Tapu Sena, she was let go. Mehta quashed this speculation on her vlog.
Mehta said, “Oh my God, the number of people who think that I was fired because of my height from the show is just outrageous. No no no. One, I was not fired from the show, and two, I quit the show because I had to focus on my studies. I just wanted to focus on my studies. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? I don't get it.” She revealed that the reason she left the show is because she was in the 10th standard, and she wanted to focus solely on her academics.
She mentioned that leaving ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ was a bittersweet feeling for her. She continued, “Bad? No. Bittersweet? Yes. Obviously, I had spent so much time with everybody and I kind of grew up on the show that you all saw. So, it was a little sad and difficult when I did leave the show because we used to meet so often for shooting and then suddenly it stopped. So, it was bittersweet because it was my decision and my choice that I made because I wanted to study.”
Jheel Mehta has now turned to becoming a full-time makeup artist. She revealed that she has no plans to don the acting hat once again. She recently said yes to a marriage proposal put forth by her long-term boyfriend, Aditya.