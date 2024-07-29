In an earlier vlog, Payal Malik had said that she was done with the drama and trolling and that she wanted to part ways. She said, “I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I will take care of the kids.”