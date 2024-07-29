Television

'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik Has THIS To Say About Payal Malik's Decision To Divorce Him

Armaan Malik has reacted to Payal Malik's decision to part ways with him. He is still in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' with his second wife, Kritika Malik.

Armaan Malik-Payal Malik
Armaan Malik and Payal Malik Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Television’s most controversial show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is nearing its finale week. Ahead of the finale, a press conference was organized for the contestants where they answered the questions posed to them by the media. In this episode, Armaan Malik reacted to Payal Malik’s decision to part ways with him.

In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik got to know about Payal Malik’s decision to take divorce from him. Responding to the media questions, Armaan said that he has full faith in his relationship with Payal and Kritika and he believes that it won’t be broken, come what may. He mentioned that once the show is over, the trio will be seen living together. He said, “Bhagwaan bhi niche aa jayega toh humara rishta kharab nahi hoga (Even if God comes down, our relationship won't be broken).”

Armaan was also accused of using his marriage with Payal and Kritika to gain more followers and views on his content on social media. He quashed these claims and said that his relationship was ‘genuine.’ He added, “This relationship is genuine, and there is no deception involved.” The media also accused the social media personality of promoting polygamy on national television. He said that he accepts his marriage and has the guts to be open about it.

In an earlier vlog, Payal Malik had said that she was done with the drama and trolling and that she wanted to part ways. She said, “I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I will take care of the kids.”

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is one of the most-watched reality shows on television. The show currently has Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, and Naezy. The finale will be held in two weeks.

