Television

'Bigg Boss OTT 3': JioCinema Files Complaint Against 'Doctored' Clip Featuring Armaan Malik and Kritika

A video of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestants, Armaan Malik and his wife Kritika, getting intimate on the show started doing the rounds on the internet.

Armaan-Kritika
JioCinema files complaint against 'doctored' clip of Armaan Malik and Kritika Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Recently, a video of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestants, Armaan Malik and his wife Kritika, getting intimate on the show started doing the rounds on the internet. Post that JioCinemas released a statement where they mentioned that it was ''fake''. The streaming platform has now lodged a complaint with the cybercrime cell against the "doctored" clip.

As per a report in India Today, the complaint was addressed to the cybercrime unit of Mumbai police. It stated, "The complaint is against unknown persons for altering and doctoring the content of Bigg Boss (on OTT platforms) and streaming 'X' formerly known as Twitter. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 (on OTT platform) is a highly popular program streamed on Jio Cinema, hosted by Mr. Anil Kapoor, a prominent Bollywood personality."

Payal Malik, Armaan Malik with Kritika Malik - Instagram
'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

"The incident appears to be just the beginning, as there may be other instances of doctored videos with malicious intent that have not yet come to the Complainant's attention. The Complainant believes these actions are part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy designed to disrupt the program and defame the Complainant Company. The perpetrators of this conspiracy have sought to undermine the integrity and reputation of both the show and the Complainant Company by disseminating false and defamatory content,'' it read further.

JioCinemas' spokesperson had earlier said in a statement, "JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure the quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. 'Bigg Boss OTT', which streams on JioCinema, does not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake''.

The statement further read: "We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern. Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against 'Bigg Boss OTT' and JioCinema."

