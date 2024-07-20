Television

'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate

In a recent vlog, Payal Malik hinted that she wants to part ways from Armaan Malik. She mentioned that the trolling has started to affect her and her children.

Payal Malik
Payal Malik, Armaan Malik with Kritika Malik Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Social media personality Armaan Malik’s life became the most talked about topic among Indian audiences when he appeared on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ with his two wives – Payal and Kritika. While Payal was evicted from the show, Armaan was still in the house with Kritika. In a recent development, Payal released a vlog where she hinted that she wants to part ways with Armaan. She spoke about how she could not bear the trolling surrounding their marriage anymore and how it had started to affect her children.

In her latest vlog, Payal Malik opened up about the trolling and hate that she has been receiving for her marriage with Armaan. She spoke about how she has been facing the brunt of the hate as she is outside while Armaan is inside with Payal. She mentioned how the hate has started to trickle down to her kids now. She hinted that she wants a divorce from Armaan.

Payal said, “I am done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I will take care of the kids. I know Golu (Kritika) won’t stay without Zaid so probably she can keep him, and I’ll leave with my three kids. People are not happy with her polygamy and can no longer take the hate. It is pissing me off like anything.”

She mentioned that she can’t let her kids go through the trolling. She continued, “Mujhe toh pata chal raha hai, itni hate, trolling, gaaliyan zindagi mein nahi padi. Mera decision confirm hai. Bacho ko hum yeh sab cheeze nai sunva sakte hai. Maa baap yeh sab sunn sakte hai.”

Armaan had married Payal in 2011 and they have a son. However, six years later, he married her best friend – Kritika – without divorcing Payal. His videos started going viral when he announced that both his wives were pregnant in 2022.

