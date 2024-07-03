After Payal Malik, Poulomi Das Gets Evicted From Anil Kapoor-Hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, which is hosted by Anil Kapoor, premiered around 12 days ago, and within a few days itself, three contestants from the show have already been eliminated. After Neeraj Goyat and Payal Malik, Poulomi Das has been evicted from the controversial show. Her eviction was part of a mid-week elimination followed by a task. Nonetheless, the actress and model had her biggest fight with Shivani Kumari and she was not liked much by the other housemates either.
Meanwhile, Poulomi has always kept a strong-headed stance in the house, which led to arguments. However, the netizens backed her recently and claimed that she is more deserving than many other contestants.
After her eviciton, she certainly looked heartbroken as she left the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ house. Earlier, she had mentioned that she wanted to follow the example of ‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner, the late Siddharth Shukla. She had told Indian Express, “I will use the famous line by Siddharth Shukla, ‘tum, tum, tum, bhaad main jaao.'” She also added, “I have been told that Bigg Boss is not a very easy show, mentally you need to be very strong, which I am. I do get stressed over little things but I am a firecracker, I am not calm.”
She had also said that she wanted to buy a house with the money from the show.