Art & Entertainment

Poulomi Das's Mantra Inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House Is 'Just Be Myself'

Poulomi Das, who is currently a contestant on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has shared the mantra that she will follow inside the house, saying ‘I just will be myself, and will try not to lose myself within the journey’.

Instagram
Poulumi Das Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Poulomi Das, who is currently a contestant on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has shared the mantra that she will follow inside the house, saying ‘I just will be myself, and will try not to lose myself within the journey’.

Model and TV actress Poulomi has shared the reason why she has participated in the ‘Bigg Boss’, and the mantra and the ritual she will follow inside the house. On what made her say yes to the show, Poulomi, who participated in the ‘India's Next Top Model season 2’ told IANS: “I was not prepared probably a couple of months ago, but it’s a very difficult show. It’s not something that you would do some tasks, and you will be fine with it. You have to be mentally stable for this show.”

“So, I thought this was the right time to be a part of this show because of the circumstances of my life, things that didn’t go right but somehow it was the right thing that happened to me. So, because of some incidents, I had to say yes to the show. I think this show will make me a different person at the same time, and will also give me the thing I am looking for,” shared Poulomi. Speaking about the mantra, Poulomi, who has been a part of the show ‘Suhani Si Ek Ladki’ said: “I will be just going to be myself. I have to do nothing. I just will be myself, and will try not to lose myself within the journey.”

On how she will deal with the mental breakdown during the show, Poulomi said: “I think I will just cry out loud. If I need to cry, I have to cry, I will cry it out. Because after that your heart calms down. If you take out your emotions things get solved out inside your heart.” Poulomi further shared the ritual she will definitely follow inside the house and it is ‘observe and absorb’. “So I think I will observe a lot of people, and sometimes if it’s needed to be I am going to absorb it, but at the same time I have to put a touch of Poulomi in it, I am never going to tolerate it,” she added.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ also has contestants like TV actors Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul, social media influencers Sana Sultan Khan, Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria', 'Vada Pav' girl Chandrika Dixit, YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives Payal and Kritika, astrologer Munisha Khatwani, Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat, rapper Naved Shaikh a.k.a Naezy, and YouTube sensation Shivani Kumari. The show, which is hosted by Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor is streaming on JioCinema Premium. The diva has also worked in shows like ‘Dil Hi Toh Hai’, ‘Kartik Purnima’, and ‘Naagin 6’.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Over 5 Lakh Officials Trained As New Criminal Laws To Be Effective From July 1
  2. IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Dakshina Kannada On June 27, Mangalore Schools Closed | Details
  3. #Promo | Vikram Seth’s Hanuman Chalisa Translation: Exclusive Interview
  4. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  5. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Entertainment News
  1. Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'
  2. Sajan Mishra To Perform In Dehradun
  3. Filming Begins On ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons Join Cast
  4. Part Of Me Was Panicked: Irene Taylor On Directing 'I Am: Celine Dion' Documentary
  5. Michael Fassbender To Star In Spy Thriller Series 'The Agency'
Sports News
  1. Spain At Paris Olympics 2024: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Pedri Not Included In Football Squad
  2. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  3. FIDE World Championship 2024: AICF Conducts Meet To Decide Indian Host City
  4. SAFF U17 Men's Championship: India Announces 31 Probables - Check The Names
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Phil Foden Leaves England Camp Due To Pressing Family Matter
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case