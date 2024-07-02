Television

'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Reveals Shocking Details About Husband Armaan Malik, Says He Has Married Thrice

Payal Malik has revealed that Armaan Malik has married thrice. She was recently evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 3.'

Instagram
Payal Malik with Armaan Malik Photo: Instagram
info_icon

YouTuber Armaan Malik has been in the news ever since he appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ with his wives – Payal and Kritika Malik. Payal Malik was recently evicted from the show after she received the least votes from the audience. After her elimination, she revealed that her husband did not marry twice but thrice. She mentioned that his first marriage was when he was a minor.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Payal Malik shared shocking details about Armaan Malik’s married life. She revealed that the social media personality had married for the first time when he was a minor. She also alleged that Armaan’s former name was Sandeep. She stated that Armaan married her after he had divorced his first wife.

Payal said, “Aisa kuchh bhi nahi hai, meri shaadi se pehle unka already divorce ho gaya tha aur wo ek child marraige thi jo Haryana side mein ho jaati hai. Unke divorce ke baad hi meri shaadi hui. 18 saal se pehle humare Haryana side mein kar dete hain shadi (This is not true as he was already divorced before marrying me as it was a child marriage which usually happens in Haryana side. I married him only after his divorce).”

In the same conversation, she mentioned that Armaan has provided financial compensation to his first wife. She continued, “Paise sab use de chuke hain aur wo already doosri shaadi kar chuki hai. Abhi wo happily married hai, unke shayad bacche bhi ho chuke hain. Toh wo khush hai apni shaadi me (She has already been given the financial support and now she is married. She is happily married and is now also mother to kids from her second marriage. So, she is happy in her married life).”

After her eviction from the show, Armaan is seen spending more time with Kritika – his second wife. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ stars Ranvir Shorey, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Makbul, Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, and Shivani Kumari, among others. The show is being hosted by Anil Kapoor.

