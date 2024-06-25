As ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has kickstarted on Jio Cinema, all eyes are glued on the controversial reality show hosted by Anil Kapoor. This season has an eclectic lineup of participants. However, if there is one participant who has grabbed eyeballs since the premiere, it is YouTuber Armaan Malik who has decided to be a part of the show with his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.
In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Kritika Malik was seen talking to Sana Makbul about her dynamic with Payal Malik. She mentioned that because of the nature of their relationship, they did not get along for almost one and a half years. Payal told Sana how shocked she was when she found out about Armaan’s marriage with Kritika. Replying to this, Kritika mentioned that she started to understand how Payal was feeling when she found out about the marriage. She said, “Payal ne try kiya yeh rishta todne ka. Mujhe laga maine bahut badi galti kar di, ek chhoti si family ko barbaad kar diya. (Payal decided to break the relationship. I felt I had made a big mistake; I had ruined a small family)”
In the same conversation, Payal mentioned how she would not even look at Kritika after the marriage. They used to be best friends but had turned bitter enemies. Kritika revealed that their strained relationship changed when they sat together and had a conversation. She said, “Wo jo cheezein thi na, wo humara dedh saal aisa raha na ki main usse express nahi kar sakti, na Payal kar sakti hai. Fir Payal aayi, fir main, Chiku ke papa, teeno baithe aur ek dusre se do din baat kari aur resolve ki (Those things went on for about one and a half years. Neither I nor Payal can express it. Then Payal, I, and Armaan sat down and talked to each other for two days. Lastly, we resolved the issues).”
The trio has already started making waves because of their relationship on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ Apart from them, the show also has Chandrika Dixit, Ranvir Shorey, Shivani Kumari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, Deepak Chaurasia, Sai Ketan Rao, Munisha Khatwani, Sana Sultan Khan, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, Neeraj Goyat, Naezy and Poulami Das as the participants this season.