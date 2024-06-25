In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Kritika Malik was seen talking to Sana Makbul about her dynamic with Payal Malik. She mentioned that because of the nature of their relationship, they did not get along for almost one and a half years. Payal told Sana how shocked she was when she found out about Armaan’s marriage with Kritika. Replying to this, Kritika mentioned that she started to understand how Payal was feeling when she found out about the marriage. She said, “Payal ne try kiya yeh rishta todne ka. Mujhe laga maine bahut badi galti kar di, ek chhoti si family ko barbaad kar diya. (Payal decided to break the relationship. I felt I had made a big mistake; I had ruined a small family)”