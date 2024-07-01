Ever since its premiere ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has become one of the most talked about reality shows on television. The show recently saw its second elimination on Sunday. Payal Malik, who entered the show with her husband Armaan Malik, and his second wife Kritika Malik, was evicted because she did not receive enough votes from the audience. She is the second contestant to be eliminated after Neeraj Goyat.
Taking to their social media, JioCinema shared this announcement. The OTT giant shared a picture of Payal Malik dressed in a white salwar which she had paired with a baby pink dupatta. The word ‘evicted’ was written on the poster. Sharing the news, they wrote, “Janta ne suna diya hai apna faisla, Payal Malik is out of the house!”
Take a look at the update from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ here.
The news of Payal’s eviction is not being taken well by the audience. Netizens have taken to the comments and have called this decision ‘unfair.’ Many users also mentioned that they wanted to see her as a wildcard contestant. One fan said, “Payal ko vapas Lao.. ye public ne nahi tay kiya hai.. aapko hi decision lena tha to voting q mange... payal ko vapas lao... unfair hua hai uske sath.. pls bring back payal..” A second fan commented, “Who wants Payal as a wildcard?” A third fan mentioned, “Janta k hisaab s to koi aur hi jana tha khair chhoro bb ka ye unfair game dekhne ki aadat hogyi h ab to.”
Amidst the elimination episode, host Anil Kapoor had asked Armaan how he would react if Payal had to leave the show. He said, “I am prepared, if she gets eliminated then she will go home and take care of our four kids. And if she stays then she hasn't done anything that would get her eliminated this soon.” To which Anil said, “Chitt bhi meri aur patt bhi meri.”
Payal was nominated along with Lovekesh Kataria and Shivani Kumari.